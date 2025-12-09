Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Greenpeace asks Dutch court to overturn multi-million-dollar US verdict” – After a North Dakota jury ordered Greenpeace to pay $667 million over its rogue campaign against the Dakota Access Pipeline, the group is now trying to get a Dutch court to wipe out the award, reports Climate Change Dispatch.
“The West vs the rest” – Developing nations are reshaping global climate negotiations, writes Robin Guenier in Cliscep.
“Blue states backtrack on green agenda as energy costs bite” – Rising prices and grid instability are forcing policy reversals in Dem strongholds, reports Climate Change Dispatch.
“How universities have corrupted climate science” – In TCW, Dr Shane Fudge blames academic incentives for distorting climate research.
“Polar bears and Arctic sea ice status” – This year shows no reports of starving bears, notes Polar Bear Science.
“The dirty truth about Britain’s waste incinerators” – Mountains of rubbish that could be recycled are instead being burnt, with mostly foreign firms profiting from it, writes Martin Fletcher in the Telegraph.
“Wrong, Financial Times, the Arab region faces no climate emergency” – In Climate Realism, Linnea Lueken dismantles the FT’s latest climate-doom sermon.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Britain’s green rent-seeker’s paradise” – Ed Miliband has promised £40 billion a year in Green Power “investment” by 2030. But don’t be fooled, says Ben Pile. It’s just a green rent-seekers’ cash grab that’ll leave consumers paying through the nose.