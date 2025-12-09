“Greenpeace asks Dutch court to overturn multi-million-dollar US verdict” – After a North Dakota jury ordered Greenpeace to pay $667 million over its rogue campaign against the Dakota Access Pipeline, the group is now trying to get a Dutch court to wipe out the award, reports Climate Change Dispatch.

“The West vs the rest” – Developing nations are reshaping global climate negotiations, writes Robin Guenier in Cliscep.

“Blue states backtrack on green agenda as energy costs bite” – Rising prices and grid instability are forcing policy reversals in Dem strongholds, reports Climate Change Dispatch.

“How universities have corrupted climate science” – In TCW, Dr Shane Fudge blames academic incentives for distorting climate research.

“Polar bears and Arctic sea ice status” – This year shows no reports of starving bears, notes Polar Bear Science.