“Dems’ climate pivot probably just smoke and mirrors” – Dems are dialling back some of their climate policies due to their mounting costs, but some policy analysts say the changes are merely symbolic, writes Melissa O’Rourke in the Daily Caller.

“‘I’m a young meteorologist who questioned the idea of man-made climate change. The climate zealots wanted me punished, silenced and expelled’” – Science doesn’t support the theory that climate change caused the Texas floods, but any attempts to have science-based discussion about the issue are being repressed, says Chris Martz in the Free Beacon.

“Texas soaked, Bloomberg smoked? Lefty billionaire blames ‘climate denialism’ for floods” – Lefty billionaire Michael Bloomberg is back in the spotlight exploiting the Texas floods to blow a gasket over his most obsessive political issue – you guessed it – climate change, writes Joseph Vazquez in NewsBusters.

“Trump cancels wind and solar subsidies – Canada’s Net Zero policies are economic suicide” – While Trump focusses on energy security and dismantling the climate empire in the US, Canada still plods a Net Zero path to economic suicide, say the Friends of Science Society on Clintel.

“The Green lobby’s dishonest crusade for solar and wind” – In RealClearMarkets, Vijay Jayaraj argues that the Green lobby’s push for wind and solar is a “dishonest crusade” built on flawed statistics and fantasy economics.

“Energy policy vs climate dogma: why the voters aren’t marching to the Green Revolution’s tune” – Americans just aren’t buying the climate apocalypse, says Charles Rotter in WUWT?

“Pope Leo appeals for more climate action” – The first US pope is just as green as his predecessor, writes Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“Starmer has pushed Miliband to make a rare good decision” – Plans for so-called zonal electricity have been quietly dropped following No10 scrutiny, notes Kathryn Porter in the Telegraph.

“The true cost of our energy delusions” – In Net Zero Watch, Maurice Cousins warns that Britain’s crumbling energy policy has sabotaged its economy.

“‘I tried circumnavigating the UK in an electric van – here’s why it was impossible’” – It’s green, it’s eco-friendly… and, as the Times’s Chris Haslam discovered, it can take up to six hours to charge. The road trip revolution is still a long way off.

“Scotland’s tidal bet: Net Zero, net loss” – In WUWT?, Willis Eschenbach slams Scotland’s MeyGen tidal scheme as a £66 million vanity project that churns out power at ten times the price of gas.

“A fresh start” – On Climate Scepticism, Robin Guenier argues that Britain’s Net Zero crusade is futile virtue-signalling in a world where global emissions are rising regardless.

“2022-2024 warming mostly linked to natural factors, not CO 2 ” – On the NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin reports that Prof Fritz Vahrenholt attributes recent warming to natural factors like El Niño and increased solar radiation, arguing that climate models overstate the role of CO 2 .

“Al Jazeera wrongly hypes a climate connection to recent European heatwaves” – On Climate Realism, Linnea Lueken argues that Al Jazeera’s claims about worsening heatwaves and rising deaths ignore historic temperature data and overstate climate change’s role.