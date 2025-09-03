Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Gavin Newsom’s ‘agricultural equity’ advisers prepare plan to redistribute farmland to racial minorities” – California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is set to hand farmland to non-white Californians and Native American tribes, with advisers pushing land transfers and cash perks just for racial minorities, according to the Free Beacon.
“Quit lying, Associated Press, climate change isn’t making US corn farming ‘dicier’” – In Climate Realism, Anthony Watts debunks the Associated Press, showing that US corn yields keep breaking records and the real challenge for farmers is oversupply, not climate change.
“No evidence climate change has accelerated sea level rise, finds first global study of real world data” – On the Public Substack, Michael Shellenberger talks to Hessel Voortman about a global study finding the rise in sea levels is not accellerating.
“Climate inquisition silenced a generation of scientists” – On CO2 Coalition, Vijay Jayaraj warns that climate science has been hijacked by politics and calls for a return to rigorous, evidence-based inquiry.
“Closure of ageing nuclear plants delayed to avoid Net Zero crunch” – The Heysham 1 and Hartlepool nuclear power plants will run for a year more than expected as Britain increasingly looks to nuclear for its energy needs, reports This is Money.
“We won’t be cowed by climate change ‘bullies’” – Kemi Badenoch has vowed to take on “bullying” climate change activists after blaming them for halting North Sea oil and gas exploration with legal challenges, says the Telegraph.
“Former Newsnight presenter blames Tesla for his speeding” – Ex-Newsnight presenter Adam Raphael has blamed Tesla for his latest driving offence complaining that Elon Musk should have fitted a speed alert warning in his car, reports the Mail.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“The end of Europe’s welfare state: Net Zero, debt and decline” – German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned that the welfare state is "no longer sustainable" while France and the UK teeter on the brink. Europe is doubling down on the economic suicide of Net Zero, says Dr Tilak Doshi.