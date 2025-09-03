“Gavin Newsom’s ‘agricultural equity’ advisers prepare plan to redistribute farmland to racial minorities” – California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is set to hand farmland to non-white Californians and Native American tribes, with advisers pushing land transfers and cash perks just for racial minorities, according to the Free Beacon.

“Quit lying, Associated Press, climate change isn’t making US corn farming ‘dicier’” – In Climate Realism, Anthony Watts debunks the Associated Press, showing that US corn yields keep breaking records and the real challenge for farmers is oversupply, not climate change.

“No evidence climate change has accelerated sea level rise, finds first global study of real world data” – On the Public Substack, Michael Shellenberger talks to Hessel Voortman about a global study finding the rise in sea levels is not accellerating.

“Climate inquisition silenced a generation of scientists” – On CO 2 Coalition, Vijay Jayaraj warns that climate science has been hijacked by politics and calls for a return to rigorous, evidence-based inquiry.

“Closure of ageing nuclear plants delayed to avoid Net Zero crunch” – The Heysham 1 and Hartlepool nuclear power plants will run for a year more than expected as Britain increasingly looks to nuclear for its energy needs, reports This is Money.

“We won’t be cowed by climate change ‘bullies’” – Kemi Badenoch has vowed to take on “bullying” climate change activists after blaming them for halting North Sea oil and gas exploration with legal challenges, says the Telegraph.