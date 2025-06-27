“Climate propaganda breakthrough?” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall slams a new study claiming binary climate data tricks the public into caring – by making slow warming look like sudden catastrophe.

“Energy investment out of balance… and it could cost us all” – In WUWT?, Lars Schernikau warns that today’s lopsided energy investment – favouring unprofitable wind and solar over reliable coal, gas and nuclear – is undermining energy security, affordability and common sense.

“USGS finds nearly 30 billion barrels of untapped oil under federal lands” – The US is sitting on billions of untapped oil barrels, reports Irina Slav on the Climate Change Dispatch.

“New York state says it will build a new nuclear power plant” – In the Manhattan Contrarian, Francis Menton takes aim at Governor Hochul’s plan to build a single nuclear plant in New York as a belated and laughably inadequate gesture – replacing 20 GW of lost power with 1 GW sometime post-2045.

“Judge blocks Trump from withholding EV charger funds in state-led lawsuit” – A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from withholding billions of dollars in funding for electric vehicle charger infrastructure from 14 states, says the Climate Change Dispatch.

“23% surge in global bank fossil fuel investments” – On her blog, Jo Nova reports that the banker-blob is bailing on Net Zero, with global lenders shovelling $900 billion into fossil fuels.

“Trump greenlights massive Gulf oil lease sale spanning 80 million acres” – The Trump administration has announced a Gulf of America oil and gas lease sale that would span roughly 80 million acres, an area larger than the UK, reports the Climate Change Dispatch.

“Even the Green Blob has had enough of Ed Miliband” – One might imagine the Climate Change Committee would be huge fans of the Energy Secretary, writes Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph – now he has lost their support too.

“Miliband rejects £25 billion plan to power Britain with Saharan solar farms” – Ed Miliband has turned down a scheme to import solar and wind power from Morocco via 2,500-mile-long subsea cables, according to 4C Offshore.

“BBC celebrates sales of heat pumps rising from near zero to near zero” – On Not a Lot of People Know That, Paul Homewood blasts the BBC for cheering a heat pump boom that doesn’t exist.