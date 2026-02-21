Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“India doubles down on coal and natural gas as climate goals recede” – India has pushed ahead with more coal and gas while quietly pushing its Net Zero target further into the future, writes Vijay Jayaraj for RealClearMarkets.
“The $16 trillion climate tab – and the poor got left in the dark” – Massive global climate spending has produced little measurable impact and plenty of victims, claims Stephen Moore on Climate Change Dispatch.
“Germany’s ‘energy transition’ hits the ice: LNG crisis exposes the costs of shunning nuclear and baseload power” – Germany’s dash for renewables has collided with reality, writes Charles Rotter in Watts Up With That?
“Solar’s land use problem is much worse than you think” – The sheer amount of land required for solar power has turned out to be far bigger than most people realise, say the Energy Bad Boys on Substack.
“The Cult | a Net Zero Watch short film” – In Not a Lot of People Know That, Paul Homewood returns with Colin Brazier for their second short film on the cult of Net Zero and how it protects its “green” policies from scrutiny by clamping down on free speech.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 32” – On the show this week, Laurie Wastell chats to Ben Pile – journalist and Climate Skeptic regular – about the green delusions of the Telegraph’s resident solar evangelist, Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, and why Tony Blair is taking aim at Ed Miliband over Net Zero.
