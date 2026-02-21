“India doubles down on coal and natural gas as climate goals recede” – India has pushed ahead with more coal and gas while quietly pushing its Net Zero target further into the future, writes Vijay Jayaraj for RealClearMarkets.

“The $16 trillion climate tab – and the poor got left in the dark” – Massive global climate spending has produced little measurable impact and plenty of victims, claims Stephen Moore on Climate Change Dispatch.

“Germany’s ‘energy transition’ hits the ice: LNG crisis exposes the costs of shunning nuclear and baseload power” – Germany’s dash for renewables has collided with reality, writes Charles Rotter in Watts Up With That?

“Solar’s land use problem is much worse than you think” – The sheer amount of land required for solar power has turned out to be far bigger than most people realise, say the Energy Bad Boys on Substack.