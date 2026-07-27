From the Climate Skeptic today:

“New PM Andy Burnham has backed a 90% cut in hydrocarbon use within 10 years” – As Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham wanted to slash hydrocarbon use by 90% in 10 years. Now the new Energy Minister is making similar noises. Chris Morrison wonders if destroying modern society is still the plan.

“The International Court of Justice climate liability ruling sets a worrying precedent for pandemics and public health” – The International Court of Justice climate liability ruling sets a worrying precedent for pandemics and public health, says Professor Ramesh Thakur. These new ‘legally binding’ duties are quickly going to multiply.

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