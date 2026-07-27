Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Don’t fall for British Gas’s great AI ploy” – Customers still prefer humans to chatbots, and claiming otherwise, as the CEO of Centrica has, is merely an excuse to cut staff, says Melanie McDonagh in the Telegraph.
“Labour’s Net Zero drive risks leaving Britons with blackouts and soaring energy bills, leaked report warns” – A confidential review has uncovered major flaws in Britain’s electricity grid, with a whistleblower warning that “we are risking total blackout”, reports GB News.
“East Yorkshire electric buses being charged by diesel generators” – East Yorkshire Buses is resorting to diesel generators to charge its electric fleet as a short-term fix while electricity infrastructure delays persist, according to the BBC.
“Glut of wind farm power adds nearly £1 billion to household energy bills” – New figures show that an oversupply of wind farm power has triggered compensation payouts of £900 million, adding nearly £1 billion to household energy bills, says the Telegraph.
“The Net Zero machine laid bare” – On his Substack, David Turver reveals how the law, civil service and quangos work together to enforce Net Zero.
“Scientists who believe in God are challenging the expert establishment” – The rise of religiously oriented scientists is mounting a direct challenge to the credibility of the ultra-secular scientific establishment, notes Joel Kotkin in the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“New PM Andy Burnham has backed a 90% cut in hydrocarbon use within 10 years” – As Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham wanted to slash hydrocarbon use by 90% in 10 years. Now the new Energy Minister is making similar noises. Chris Morrison wonders if destroying modern society is still the plan.
“The International Court of Justice climate liability ruling sets a worrying precedent for pandemics and public health” – The International Court of Justice climate liability ruling sets a worrying precedent for pandemics and public health, says Professor Ramesh Thakur. These new ‘legally binding’ duties are quickly going to multiply.