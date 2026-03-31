Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“UK facing one of the biggest hits from energy shock, warns IMF” – Britain faces one of the biggest blows from the Middle Eastern energy crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned, according to the Telegraph.
“Drivers ‘bleed cash’ as diesel shortages loom and Starmer admits Government can’t help ‘on its own’ amid warnings energy shock will be WORSE than 1970s” – Keir Starmer admitted last night that the Government can’t deal with the fallout from the Iran war “on its own” as he held emergency talks with industry chiefs in Downing Street, reports the Mail.
“There is also no such thing as a global oil price” – On Substack, Catherine McBride reminds UK politicians that there is no single global oil price because crude varies hugely by quality, location and transport costs.
“$2 trillion later, the green revolution collapsed” – After spending $2 trillion on renewable energy, the green revolution has collapsed, bankrupting grids and costing the world an estimated $40 trillion in lost growth, claims Tony Seruga on Watts Up With That?
“New study finds warming saves lives” – A major new study has found that warming temperatures actually save lives because cold weather remains about 12 times more deadly than excess heat, writes Kenneth Richard on the No Tricks Zone.
“Paul Ehrlich and his media fans” – Paul Ehrlich’s media admirers continue to overlook his long record of failed predictions, notes Tony Thomas on Cliscep.
“The EV bubble is about to burst” – The electric vehicle bubble has started showing serious signs of strain as mandates clash with falling demand, writes Sydney Rodman in Townhall.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“North Sea Mythbuster: Why the seven arguments against drilling are all wrong” – Former trader Francis Holburne has put together a mythbuster to explain why the seven most common arguments trotted out by Net Zero zealots against drilling in the North Sea are all wrong.
I think Milliband should get his ukulele out,stand on a garage forecourt and explain to the queuing customers as to why he won't drill.