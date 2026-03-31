“UK facing one of the biggest hits from energy shock, warns IMF” – Britain faces one of the biggest blows from the Middle Eastern energy crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned, according to the Telegraph.

“Drivers ‘bleed cash’ as diesel shortages loom and Starmer admits Government can’t help ‘on its own’ amid warnings energy shock will be WORSE than 1970s” – Keir Starmer admitted last night that the Government can’t deal with the fallout from the Iran war “on its own” as he held emergency talks with industry chiefs in Downing Street, reports the Mail.

“There is also no such thing as a global oil price” – On Substack, Catherine McBride reminds UK politicians that there is no single global oil price because crude varies hugely by quality, location and transport costs.

“$2 trillion later, the green revolution collapsed” – After spending $2 trillion on renewable energy, the green revolution has collapsed, bankrupting grids and costing the world an estimated $40 trillion in lost growth, claims Tony Seruga on Watts Up With That?

“New study finds warming saves lives” – A major new study has found that warming temperatures actually save lives because cold weather remains about 12 times more deadly than excess heat, writes Kenneth Richard on the No Tricks Zone.

“Paul Ehrlich and his media fans” – Paul Ehrlich’s media admirers continue to overlook his long record of failed predictions, notes Tony Thomas on Cliscep.