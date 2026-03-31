The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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Alan Wilkinson's avatar
Alan Wilkinson
1h

I think Milliband should get his ukulele out,stand on a garage forecourt and explain to the queuing customers as to why he won't drill.

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