“Prince William tells big business to ‘step up’ in climate battle” – Prince William believes major corporations are failing to do enough to address environmental challenges, reports GB News. How dare they?

“COP30 will prove Net Zero doubters wrong” – Ed Miliband reckons the Brazil climate talks will shut down doubters and prove most countries are moving towards clean energy, says the Times.

“EV charger tax ‘will slam brakes on Net Zero push’” – Rachel Reeves has been warned that plans to raise taxes for charging companies will slam the brakes on Labour’s electric car ambitions, reports the Telegraph.

“Power from the people” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson questions wind turbines’ true electricity use and warns flawed government models risk harming the UK’s economy and countryside.