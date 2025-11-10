Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Prince William tells big business to ‘step up’ in climate battle” – Prince William believes major corporations are failing to do enough to address environmental challenges, reports GB News. How dare they?
“COP30 will prove Net Zero doubters wrong” – Ed Miliband reckons the Brazil climate talks will shut down doubters and prove most countries are moving towards clean energy, says the Times.
“EV charger tax ‘will slam brakes on Net Zero push’” – Rachel Reeves has been warned that plans to raise taxes for charging companies will slam the brakes on Labour’s electric car ambitions, reports the Telegraph.
“Power from the people” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson questions wind turbines’ true electricity use and warns flawed government models risk harming the UK’s economy and countryside.
“Mitigating the risks of ending Net Zero” – The Tories’ and Reform’s commitments to end Net Zero contain risks that need to be mitigated, warns David Turver on his Substack.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Shock COP dirty secret: at least half the balsa wood in wind turbine blades is illegally logged in Amazonian rainforests” – Half the world’s balsa wood for wind turbines is illegally logged from Ecuador’s Amazon, destroying protected rainforest. Chris Morrison reveals wind power’s dirty secret.