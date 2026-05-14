“Texas transplants feel ‘lucky’ to find vagrant’s faeces on front porch after fleeing ‘climate change’” – A couple who fled Austin for Maine to escape Red-state politics and “climate anxiety” have responded with cheerful equanimity after finding a vagrant had defecated on their front porch, writes Andrew Stiles in the Washington Free Beacon.

“New York following Cuba’s strategy for powering the electrical grid” – On the Manhattan Contrarian, Francis Menton shows that New York’s policy of starving fossil fuel plants of investment while propping up solar is following the exact path that has left two-thirds of Cuba in blackout.

“Miliband vows permanent shutdown of the North Sea” – Labour is planning legislation to make it harder for any future government to reopen oil fields, says the Telegraph.

“Ed Miliband’s Net Zero plan seems more ludicrous by the day” – The Energy Secretary is operating in fantasy land if he thinks he can get renewable costs down, writes Kathryn Porter in the Telegraph.

“UK set to lose 160,000 jobs over soaring energy prices” – New projections show Britain will shed more than 160,000 jobs this year as slow growth and sky-high energy costs take their toll on business, according to Breitbart.

“The dark side of tidal turbines no one talks about: fish have started creating ‘superhighways’ and where they go worries experts” – Scientists are alarmed that tidal turbines are redirecting fish along new migration routes that could disrupt entire ecosystems, says the Pulse.

“No climate crisis… warming generally better for humanity” – On NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin reports on Dr Bernd Fleischmann’s withering critique of climate alarmism, in which the German physicist accuses the IPCC of using junk models to drive a wealth redistribution scheme dressed up as environmental policy.

“Fish go to the disco to save the coral reefs” – In Watts Up With That?, Charles Rotter reacts to PBS promoting solar-powered underwater speakers playing reef sounds in Jamaica as a means of saving coral reefs from climate change.