“NPR’s climate ‘tipping points’ advocacy – three claims, zero evidence” – National Public Radio’s dire “tipping points” on coral reefs, Greenland ice and permafrost don’t hold up under scrutiny, says Anthony Watts in Climate Realism.

“The power companies cashing in on Miliband’s Net Zero blitz” – Surging energy costs may be blighting many British companies, but for the monopolies feeding electricity around the nation’s power grids, business has never been better, according to Jonathan Leake in the Telegraph.

“Humiliation for Ed Miliband as ‘tiny’ number of Brits switching to heat pumps revealed” – ​Fewer than 100,000 heat pumps were installed last year, meaning the UK is now operating at one-sixth of the required pace, reports the Express.

“Environmental regulations are killing nuclear power” – Environmental rules are driving nuclear power costs through the roof, with Hinkley Point C spending £700 million to save about a hundred fish over 25 years, says Sam Dumitriu in the Spectator.

“Coutinho: Net Zero is perverse” – Steerpike reports on yesterday’s Spectator’s Energy Summit.

“Greta Thunberg banned from Venice after dumping green dye into canal” – Greta Thunberg has been banned from Venice after dumping green dye in the Grand Canal in a stunt alongside Extinction Rebellion activists, according to the Mail.