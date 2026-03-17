The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
2h

It's not about saving the planet, it never was.

So called Green policy and Environmentalism is about emisserating, impoverishing, and demoralising the majority of humanity, to accept the theft of their birthright by a parasitic globalist elite and their useful idiots, their enslavement and eradication.

It's Satanically inspired and influenced ideology like socialism and islam. All of which are just different heads of the same hydra, if one chooses to look at things from a spiritual perspective, rather than just a secular one.

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