“Paul Ehrlich, scientist who predicted a dire future for humanity in The Population Bomb – obituary” – Paul Ehrlich, who said Western governments should end all food aid and argued for the forced sterilisation of Indian men with three or more children, has died aged 93, according to Telegraph Obituaries.

“Paul Ehrlich’s bad ideas won’t go away” – Paul Ehrlich may have died, but we have not seen the last of the Malthusian Left, laments Ross Clark in the Spectator.

“Red Ed’s eco-crusade has been dubbed ‘political self-harm’ over oil” – Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has been accused of a “monumental act of political self-harm” after rejecting calls to expand North Sea oil production, reports the Mail.

“Britain faces an energy catastrophe and Ed Miliband doesn’t care” – This is not a world running short of oil, says Diana Furchtgott-Roth in the Telegraph. It is a world running short of the political will to use what it has.

“Wind industry chief urges Miliband to restart North Sea drilling” – In the Telegraph, the UK’s wind farm trade body calls on Ed Miliband to “take energy out of the culture wars” by increasing North Sea production.

“Yes, the North Sea could give the UK gas security!” – The North Sea offers a viable path to UK gas security, confirms Catherine McBride on her Substack.