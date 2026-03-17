Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Paul Ehrlich, scientist who predicted a dire future for humanity in The Population Bomb – obituary” – Paul Ehrlich, who said Western governments should end all food aid and argued for the forced sterilisation of Indian men with three or more children, has died aged 93, according to Telegraph Obituaries.
“Paul Ehrlich’s bad ideas won’t go away” – Paul Ehrlich may have died, but we have not seen the last of the Malthusian Left, laments Ross Clark in the Spectator.
“Red Ed’s eco-crusade has been dubbed ‘political self-harm’ over oil” – Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has been accused of a “monumental act of political self-harm” after rejecting calls to expand North Sea oil production, reports the Mail.
“Britain faces an energy catastrophe and Ed Miliband doesn’t care” – This is not a world running short of oil, says Diana Furchtgott-Roth in the Telegraph. It is a world running short of the political will to use what it has.
“Wind industry chief urges Miliband to restart North Sea drilling” – In the Telegraph, the UK’s wind farm trade body calls on Ed Miliband to “take energy out of the culture wars” by increasing North Sea production.
“Yes, the North Sea could give the UK gas security!” – The North Sea offers a viable path to UK gas security, confirms Catherine McBride on her Substack.
“‘Supersize’ SUV cars: Sadiq Khan considers introducing new charge to drive in London” – Drivers of supersized SUV cars face potential surcharges in London under plans to reduce road deaths, reports the Standard.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Exclusive: Half a million balsa trees illegally logged in Amazon rainforest every year to feed global wind turbine demand” – Half a million balsa trees are being illegally logged in the Amazon Rainforest every year to feed global wind turbine demand, according to estimates, the Daily Sceptic’s Chris Morrison can exclusively reveal.
It's not about saving the planet, it never was.
So called Green policy and Environmentalism is about emisserating, impoverishing, and demoralising the majority of humanity, to accept the theft of their birthright by a parasitic globalist elite and their useful idiots, their enslavement and eradication.
It's Satanically inspired and influenced ideology like socialism and islam. All of which are just different heads of the same hydra, if one chooses to look at things from a spiritual perspective, rather than just a secular one.