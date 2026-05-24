“The private-school past of Green MSP who ‘grew up starving’” – Q Manivannan became a Holyrood MSP this month despite being on a student visa, meaning hemay be forced to leave the country before completing his term, reveals the Times.

“RAF to spend £1 billion switching to sustainable jet fuel” – Ministry of Defence figures show the move to sustainable fuel for RAF flights will cost more than £100 million a year by 2040, says the Telegraph.

“Green energy cultists meltdown over proposed EV road-use fees” – Albert Gore III, the son of former VP Gore, serves as the Executive Director of the Zero Emission Transportation Association and is unhappy with the proposal to charge ordinary road users an EV fee, says Watts Up With That.