“Senate GOP takes sledgehammer to Biden’s green energy subsidies in big, beautiful Bill” – On the Climate Change Dispatch, Thomas Richard reports that Senate Republicans are slashing Biden-era wind and solar tax credits in their latest reconciliation Bill.

“How the Big Beautiful Bill will lower energy costs, shore up the electric grid – and unleash American prosperity” – In the NY Post, Chris Wright says the One Big Beautiful Bill will cut energy costs and fix the grid by ending costly green subsidies and backing reliable power.

“Senator Tillis breaks secrecy oath to smear energy expert opposing wind and solar subsidies” – On the Climate Change Dispatch, Alex Epstein accuses Senator Thom Tillis of breaking a secrecy oath and deliberately misrepresenting expert testimony to defend ongoing subsidies for wind and solar projects.

“Big, beautiful Bill imposes excise tax on Chinese-made green materials” – Senate Republicans have slashed clean energy credits and taxed Chinese green materials, risking renewable projects ahead of a July 4th deadline, reports the Climate Change Dispatch.

“Senate hearing exposes China’s role in backing climate lawsuits against US energy” – Lawmakers warn that China is bankrolling US climate lawsuits to undermine energy independence, according to the Climate Change Dispatch.

“Toward a new climate paradigm” – On WUWT? Willis Eschenbach argues that Earth’s climate is not a fragile system but a robust, self-organising heat engine.

“Science fights back” – On Climate Scepticism, John Ridgway says that Stephan Lewandowsky’s Anti-Autocracy Handbook weaponises climate change to label sceptics authoritarian, while ignoring the intolerance and self-censorship already rife within climate academia.

“Power Suitability Index, v.1.0” – On Climate Scepticism, Jit explores which generator is most suitable to power modern civilisation.“Energy companies are not ripping you off – the Government is” – The Government is using your bills to fund stealth taxes, green schemes and welfare, then blaming suppliers for the cost, explains Kathryn Porter in the Telegraph.

“The state needs to chill out about the hot weather” – In the Spectator, Robert Taylor urges the state to “chill out” and allow people to use common sense rather than treating normal summers as a crisis.

“The Bob Ward teller of forecast fortunes” – In WUWT?, Anthony Watts brands Bob Ward and the Met Office’s forecasts as little more than self-serving “fortune teller” nonsense, aimed at protecting funding rather than the truth.