Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“No, Yale Climate Connections, dramatic photos don’t prove climate change effects” – Climate is measured over decades, not captured in a frame, says Anthony Watts in ClimateRealism.
“Climate policies make California unaffordable, not climate change” – California’s soaring living costs are a result of policy choices, not climate change, writes Linna Lueken in ClimateRealism.
“Good news, everyone! Extreme weather isn’t getting deadlier – despite what the media says” – Extreme weather is a fact of life, but it kills far fewer people now because societies are better prepared, better informed and more resilient, says Anthony Watts in Watts Up With That?
“Claim: some populations are approaching the limits to climate adaption” – Claims about climate adaptation limits are misleading and repetitive, writes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?
“Solar is 10 times more expensive than gas” – On RealClearEnergy, the Heartland Institute’s James Taylor shows that solar power remains far more expensive than gas.
“King Charles’s documentary calls for eco ‘revolution’” – A documentary about the King’s “call to revolution” is set to be released as he hopes to spread his philosophy about humanity and nature to a new audience, says the Times.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Miliband falsely claims high energy bills due to fossil fuels” – Ed Miliband has been caught telling porkies again, repeating the lie that energy bills are high due to the cost of fossil fuels. In fact, says Paul Homewood, it’s the astronomical cost of subsidising renewables.
