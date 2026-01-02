“Climate policies make California unaffordable, not climate change” – California’s soaring living costs are a result of policy choices, not climate change, writes Linna Lueken in ClimateRealism.

“Good news, everyone! Extreme weather isn’t getting deadlier – despite what the media says” – Extreme weather is a fact of life, but it kills far fewer people now because societies are better prepared, better informed and more resilient, says Anthony Watts in Watts Up With That?

“Claim: some populations are approaching the limits to climate adaption” – Claims about climate adaptation limits are misleading and repetitive, writes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?

“Solar is 10 times more expensive than gas” – On RealClearEnergy, the Heartland Institute’s James Taylor shows that solar power remains far more expensive than gas.