“Thankful for President Trump’s climate report card” – On Daily Caller, Steve Milloy credits President Trump with dismantling the climate hoax through moves like leaving the Paris Accord and cutting “Green New Scam” spending.

“Carney abandons Net Zero CO 2 , advances controversial Alberta oil pipeline” – In Climate Change Dispatch, Ron Barmby exposes Mark Carney’s pivot from Net Zero zealot to oil pipeline promoter.

“BP abandons UK green energy plant in blow to Miliband” – BP has shelved plans to build a major hydrogen project in Teesside in a fresh blow to Ed Miliband’s Net Zero plans, says the FT.

“The day Net Zero died” – BP has abandoned its plan to develop a ‘blue’ hydrogen plant on Teesside, dashing the Government’s last remaining hope of reaching Net Zero by 2050, writes Ross Clark in the Spectator.

“Climate crisis? The French are uprooting vines to reduce production” – France blames climate change for its “deteriorating” wine industry, yet is uprooting vines to tackle overproduction, reports Eric Worrall in WUWT?