“Thankful for President Trump’s climate report card” – On Daily Caller, Steve Milloy credits President Trump with dismantling the climate hoax through moves like leaving the Paris Accord and cutting “Green New Scam” spending.
“Carney abandons Net Zero CO2, advances controversial Alberta oil pipeline” – In Climate Change Dispatch, Ron Barmby exposes Mark Carney’s pivot from Net Zero zealot to oil pipeline promoter.
“BP abandons UK green energy plant in blow to Miliband” – BP has shelved plans to build a major hydrogen project in Teesside in a fresh blow to Ed Miliband’s Net Zero plans, says the FT.
“The day Net Zero died” – BP has abandoned its plan to develop a ‘blue’ hydrogen plant on Teesside, dashing the Government’s last remaining hope of reaching Net Zero by 2050, writes Ross Clark in the Spectator.
“Climate crisis? The French are uprooting vines to reduce production” – France blames climate change for its “deteriorating” wine industry, yet is uprooting vines to tackle overproduction, reports Eric Worrall in WUWT?
“More evidence NE China is not cooperating with the alarmist global warming narrative” – On NoTricksZone, Kenneth Richard highlights that northeastern China was significantly warmer with more extreme droughts during the Little Ice Age than today.
“Atlantic hurricane season below average” – The Atlantic hurricane season, which has just ended, was quieter than normal, with five hurricanes compared to an average of 7.2. But you won’t hear about it on the BBC or in the mainstream media, says Paul Homewood.