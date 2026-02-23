“Judge orders Tesla to pay $243 million over fatal Autopilot crash” – Tesla has been ordered to pay $243 million after a judge rejected the company’s argument that the driver was solely to blame in a fatal Autopilot crash, reports the Independent.

“The solar ‘land grab’ in Miliband’s own backyard” – Locals in Ed Miliband’s Doncaster North seat have grown furious over large-scale solar developments and are threatening to turn to Reform, writes Jonathan Leake in the Telegraph.

“Electricity productivity data shows we are falling down the energy cliff” – Britain’s electricity productivity has collapsed by half since generation peaked in 2005 thanks to intermittent renewables, says David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.

“China has produced so many solar panels that it drove prices down now it wants to close factories to save its industry” – China has flooded the world with cheap solar panels, crashed prices and is now shutting factories to rescue its own industry, reports Chasewaterdogs.