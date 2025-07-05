“Miliband’s eco zealotry is destroying the beauty of rural Britain” – The pursuit of clean power is a good thing, but it should not come at the expense of our precious wildlife, says Patrick Galbraith in the Telegraph.

“Hundreds of electric car charging stations hit in organised crime wave” – Gangs targeting EV chargers have forced the industry to develop an anti-theft device, says the Telegraph.

“Why the baby bust matters” – Collapsing birth rates are the most serious threat humanity faces, writes Miriam Cates in the Spectator.

“The biggest reason people aren’t having babies? FOMO” – Cold hard cash is never going to work because the opportunity cost of having children is simply too high these days, says Kristina Murkett in the Spectator.

“Why is TfL’s boss attacking me for cleaning up his filthy trains?” – Khan and his £639,164 a year TfL Commissioner Andy Lord might not take the Tube as regularly as I do, writes Tom Harwood in the Spectator.

“Britain’s biggest fact-checking company goes into administration” – Logically, a lynch pin of Britain’s junior college branch of the Censorship-Industrial complex, is floundering, reports the Times.

“Police said I violated the Human Rights Act for cycling no-handed” – A cyclist claims he was given a ticket because he contravened Article 2 of the ECHR which covers the right to life, says the Telegraph.

From the Climate Skeptic today:

“Trump’s crusade against politicised science” – Watch Laurie Wastell interview the Daily Sceptic’s Energy Editor Tilak Doshi.