Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Miliband prepared to add £1.8 billion to energy bills with wind farm blitz” – Hundreds of new wind turbines are to be built around Britain’s coastline after Ed Miliband awarded yearly subsidies of up to £1.8 billion to green energy developers, reports the Express.
“New EV tax ‘will put off nearly half of potential buyers’” – Auto Trader has found that nearly half of car buyers tempted to go electric are having second thoughts after the Government floated per-mile charging, according to the Times.
“BP to write down green investments by $5 billion” – BP has scaled back its green ambitions after swallowing billions in losses after failed green investments, reports Interactive Investor.
“The West vs the Rest” – Developing nations have wrested control of the climate agenda from the West, writes Robin Guenier in Cliscep.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“BBC fact-checking show more or less gets its climate facts wrong again” – The BBC’s fact-checking show More or Less gets its climate facts wrong again. Hampered by the broadcaster’s political commitment to ‘settled science’ the show is stuffed with false claims galore, says Chris Morrison.