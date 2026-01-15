“Miliband prepared to add £1.8 billion to energy bills with wind farm blitz” – Hundreds of new wind turbines are to be built around Britain’s coastline after Ed Miliband awarded yearly subsidies of up to £1.8 billion to green energy developers, reports the Express.

“New EV tax ‘will put off nearly half of potential buyers’” – Auto Trader has found that nearly half of car buyers tempted to go electric are having second thoughts after the Government floated per-mile charging, according to the Times.

“BP to write down green investments by $5 billion” – BP has scaled back its green ambitions after swallowing billions in losses after failed green investments, reports Interactive Investor.