“Bats are paying the ultimate price for our wind turbine obsession” – The scale of the slaughter of bats by onshore wind farms is monumental, writes Professor John Keiger in the Spectator: 200,000 annually in Germany, 500,000 in the USA and 30,000 in the UK, according to a French study.

“Zack Polanski’s degrowth dystopia” – The Green insurgency will cannibalise Britain, warns Mary Harrington in UnHerd.

“Trump Admin Moves To Dismantle NCAR, Major Source Of Climate Alarmism” – President Trump has moved to shut down the National Centre for Atmospheric Research, cutting a key hub of federally funded climate propaganda and ending years of Left-wing alarmism, reports Climate Change Dispatch.

“2025 Arctic Report Card: Summer Sea Ice Conditions Boosting Polar Marine Life” – Reduced summer sea ice in the Arctic means seals, whales, walrus and polar bears will continue to flourish, according to NOAA’s annual Arctic Report Card, notes Susan Crockford on Polar Bear Science. Meanwhile, September sea ice extent disappointed alarmists by continuing to stall rather than plummet.

“Trump Admin Looking to Restore Coal Plants as America’s Grid Buckles” – The Department of Energy is seeking to restore coal plants across America “for up to $100 million in federal funding”, reports WUWT.

“The Electric Vehicle Collapse: Wow, That Was Quick!” – The Manhattan Contrarian‘s Francis Menton says it was less than three years ago he was writing about the then-universal government and industry line that electric vehicles would soon be taking over the American car market. It’s a line that didn’t age well.