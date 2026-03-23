Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Drill the North Sea to bring down energy prices” – British Gas’s leadership has pressed Labour to reverse the North Sea drilling ban to ease soaring energy costs for consumers, reports the Telegraph.
“More Climate Change Committee claptrap” – The CCC has stubbornly repeated flawed assumptions in its updated Seventh Carbon Budget analysis, says David Turver on his Substack.
“Why 20mph speed limits are a menace to motorists” – Blanket 20mph zones have backfired by increasing frustration and risk while councils rake in the fines, reveals Sarah Rainey in the Mail.
“Aussie growing conditions which produced record harvests are now ‘climate whiplash” – If anthropogenic “climate whiplash” creates record or near record growing conditions, let’s have more climate whiplash, says Anthony Watts on WUWT?
“Wrong, Daily Mail, Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier isn’t on the road to collapse by 2067” – The Mail’s claim of inevitable Thwaites Glacier collapse by 2067 is misleading since projected ice losses represent only a tiny fraction of the glacier’s mass, explains Anthony Watts in ClimateRealism.
“On the power of rhetorical ejector seats” – AI has rescued climate sceptics once again, says John Ridgway on CliScep.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Lid lifted on the filthy manufacturing secrets behind the ‘clean’ green power revolution” – The ‘clean’ green energy boom rests on dirty secrets, says Chris Morrison – from toxic lithium mining in Indonesia to rare earth waste in China, the costs keep piling up.