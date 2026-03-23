“Drill the North Sea to bring down energy prices” – British Gas’s leadership has pressed Labour to reverse the North Sea drilling ban to ease soaring energy costs for consumers, reports the Telegraph.

“More Climate Change Committee claptrap” – The CCC has stubbornly repeated flawed assumptions in its updated Seventh Carbon Budget analysis, says David Turver on his Substack.

“Why 20mph speed limits are a menace to motorists” – Blanket 20mph zones have backfired by increasing frustration and risk while councils rake in the fines, reveals Sarah Rainey in the Mail.

“Aussie growing conditions which produced record harvests are now ‘climate whiplash” – If anthropogenic “climate whiplash” creates record or near record growing conditions, let’s have more climate whiplash, says Anthony Watts on WUWT?