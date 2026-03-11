Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“No, Britain is not about to run out of gas” – Media claims that Britain has “just two days of gas” reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of how the UK energy system works, since the country runs on continuous flows from the North Sea and Norway rather than underground reserves, points out John Power in the Spectator.
“Reform pledges to scrap heat-pump grants” – Reform UK has announced a pledge to abolish heat-pump subsidies in a drive to save billions of pounds for tax cuts, reports the Telegraph.
“Britain’s households have been left defenceless” – Global tensions have exposed the dangerous shortsightedness of our leaders, says Dia Chakravarty in the Telegraph.
“Ursula von der Leyen calls abandoning nuclear power ‘a strategic mistake’ – 15 years after supporting the nuclear phase-out” – Having defended Germany’s nuclear phase-out in 2011, the European Commission President now wants the EU to become a world-leading pioneer in nuclear technology, writes Eugyppius on Substack.
“Volkswagen to cut 50,000 jobs as China offers cheaper electric cars” – Volkswagen has announced it will shed 50,000 jobs by the end of the decade after scaling back its electric car ambitions in the face of cheaper Chinese competition, reports the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Barclays sounds the alarm on renewable energy” – For years, Net Zero-obsessed elites have claimed fossil fuels are ‘stranded assets’ to be avoided, says Dr Tilak Doshi. But Barclays is finally telling the truth: renewables are the real stranded assets while fossil fuels are booming.