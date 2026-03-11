“No, Britain is not about to run out of gas” – Media claims that Britain has “just two days of gas” reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of how the UK energy system works, since the country runs on continuous flows from the North Sea and Norway rather than underground reserves, points out John Power in the Spectator.

“Reform pledges to scrap heat-pump grants” – Reform UK has announced a pledge to abolish heat-pump subsidies in a drive to save billions of pounds for tax cuts, reports the Telegraph.

“Britain’s households have been left defenceless” – Global tensions have exposed the dangerous shortsightedness of our leaders, says Dia Chakravarty in the Telegraph.

“Ursula von der Leyen calls abandoning nuclear power ‘a strategic mistake’ – 15 years after supporting the nuclear phase-out” – Having defended Germany’s nuclear phase-out in 2011, the European Commission President now wants the EU to become a world-leading pioneer in nuclear technology, writes Eugyppius on Substack.