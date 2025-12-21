Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Sea Levels Were 30 Metres Higher in East Antarctica 8,000 Years Ago, Study Finds” – Radiocarbon evidence from abandoned penguin rookeries has suggested East Antarctic sea levels were far higher about 8,000 years ago, writes Kenneth Richard in Climate Change Dispatch.
“The Record Hot UK Summer of 2025: Validation of the UKMO Methodology, but the Record Was Only in Tmin“ – The Met Office’s ‘record’ hot UK summer of 2025 was driven mainly by unusually warm night-time lows rather than daytime highs, notes Dr Roy Spencer.
“Scientific Report or Legal Brief? The Hunga Tonga Assessment and the Anatomy of Narrative Closure” – The comprehensive new scientific report on the 2022 Hunga Tonga volcano eruption and its impact on the climate is technically competent, but gives the strong impression it always knew where it was going, says Charles Rotter in Watts Up With That?
“BP is drowning in debt. Its new boss has four ways forward” – BP’s incoming chief faces stark choices over debt reduction, buybacks and a possible strategic shake-up, according to the Times.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Resilience of the Church of Climate” – Rumours of the demise of Net Zero are premature, says Dr Tilak Doshi. The Church of Climate has suffered a grievous blow, but the faithful remain resolute and poised to revive should political winds blow favourably.