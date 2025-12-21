“Sea Levels Were 30 Metres Higher in East Antarctica 8,000 Years Ago, Study Finds” – Radiocarbon evidence from abandoned penguin rookeries has suggested East Antarctic sea levels were far higher about 8,000 years ago, writes Kenneth Richard in Climate Change Dispatch.

“The Record Hot UK Summer of 2025: Validation of the UKMO Methodology, but the Record Was Only in Tmin“ – The Met Office’s ‘record’ hot UK summer of 2025 was driven mainly by unusually warm night-time lows rather than daytime highs, notes Dr Roy Spencer.

“Scientific Report or Legal Brief? The Hunga Tonga Assessment and the Anatomy of Narrative Closure” – The comprehensive new scientific report on the 2022 Hunga Tonga volcano eruption and its impact on the climate is technically competent, but gives the strong impression it always knew where it was going, says Charles Rotter in Watts Up With That?