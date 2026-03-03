“The sediments don’t support the 1.5°C panic” – Tropical marine life has apparently shrugged off temperatures way above 1.5 °C in the past according to sediment records, so maybe we don’t need to hit the panic button just yet, writes Charles Rotter in Watts Up With That?

“Mass protests planned over AI ‘putting the UK’s climate targets at risk’” – Climate campaigners have now turned their sights on power-hungry AI data centres they say are wrecking Britain’s Net Zero dreams, reports Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?

“The same old talking points” – Another piece has trotted out the usual Net Zero cheerleading lines while quietly admitting the sums might not add up, writes Mark Hodgson in Climate Scepticism.

“Severe natural drought shaped Easter Island’s history” – Fresh rainfall data reconstructed from isotopes have shown Easter Island suffered a brutal century-long drought in the 1500s, which rather puts the famous eco-collapse story in a different light, says Jo Nova at Clintel.