“World Bank scraps climate financing after facing pressure from Trump” – The World Bank has abandoned its target of directing 45% of financing to climate-related projects – a pledge made following the UN’s 2023 climate conference – after coming under pressure from the Trump administration, reports the Washington Examiner.

“Last month was the hottest June on record for England, Met Office says” – Provisional Met Office figures show the average temperature across England in June was 17.1°C, making it the hottest June ever recorded, says the Mail.

“Union has ‘grave concerns’ over Suffolk school solar panel fires” – The National Education Union is calling for an independent investigation after fires broke out at three Suffolk schools fitted with solar panels, reports BBC News.

“Asphalt is baking you alive: the real story behind urban heat island temperatures” – Grass fields sit at 30°C, but nearby asphalt can hit 55°C. Over at Climate Change Dispatch, P. Gosselin explains what’s driving the gap.