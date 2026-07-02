Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“World Bank scraps climate financing after facing pressure from Trump” – The World Bank has abandoned its target of directing 45% of financing to climate-related projects – a pledge made following the UN’s 2023 climate conference – after coming under pressure from the Trump administration, reports the Washington Examiner.
“Last month was the hottest June on record for England, Met Office says” – Provisional Met Office figures show the average temperature across England in June was 17.1°C, making it the hottest June ever recorded, says the Mail.
“Union has ‘grave concerns’ over Suffolk school solar panel fires” – The National Education Union is calling for an independent investigation after fires broke out at three Suffolk schools fitted with solar panels, reports BBC News.
“Asphalt is baking you alive: the real story behind urban heat island temperatures” – Grass fields sit at 30°C, but nearby asphalt can hit 55°C. Over at Climate Change Dispatch, P. Gosselin explains what’s driving the gap.
“Climate researcher Judith Curry says the era of ‘climate stupidity’ is done and declares victory” – With climate desks closing, companies backing away from green targets and voters putting climate change low on their list of concerns, climatologist Dr Judith Curry says the era of “climate stupidity” is over, according to Just the News.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The problem with ‘extreme weather’” – All this talk of dangerous ‘extreme weather’ and heatwaves misses the point, says Ben Pile. Humans are a tropical species. It’s between September and May each year that the real deadly weather occurs.