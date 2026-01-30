Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“At WEF, economic anxiety pushes climate fears to the back seat” – Economic worries have pushed climate alarm down the agenda at Davos, notes Brad Slager in Townhall.
“Burning ember – part 4” – In Cliscep, Mark Hodgson takes a sceptical look at Ember’s EU renewables report, highlighting rising energy costs, heavy reliance on Chinese imports and the ongoing need for gas and subsidies.
“Has Earth seen its last ‘Ice Age’?” – In WUWT?, Ross Pomeroy argues that future glacial periods may be pushed far into the future by natural and human influences.
“Two decades of inconvenient inaccuracies” – Issues & Insights revisits Al Gore’s hysterical climate predictions, two decades on.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“No, turning the North Sea into a massive wind farm won’t boost ‘energy security’” – Ed Miliband has signed a pact with the EU to build huge wind farms in the North Sea, claiming this will boost “energy security” by avoiding price spikes. But this is the “energy security” enjoyed by cavemen, says Ben Pile.