Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Energy industry ‘faces collapse over Miliband’s delusional Net Zero plan’” – Britain’s energy sector has warned it’s heading for serious trouble as Labour presses ahead with Net Zero plans, reports the Telegraph.
“Heat pumps have been mis-sold” – Dale Vince says households were oversold heat pumps that may not save them money, according to the Telegraph.
“The grid will hold – maybe – but the bill will rise” – The grid has probably made it through the winter storm, but the cost is set to rise, warns Terry L. Headley in Watts Up With That?
“New study affirms rising CO2’s greening impact across India – a region with no net warming in 75 years” – A fresh study has backed the idea that rising CO2 has been greening India without warming it, according to Kenneth Richard on NoTricksZone.
“Why carbon dioxide does not cause warming” – New lab tests have found CO2 cools quickly after heating, casting doubt on its role in trapping heat, reveals James T. Moodey in Climate Change Dispatch.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“British intelligence goes full Guardian promoting untestable computer-generated scares of eco-system collapse” – British intelligence has gone full Guardian with its latest ‘climate collapse’ report, says Chris Morrison. Don’t our security professionals have better things to do than cobble together a bunch of reheated scare stories?