“Energy industry ‘faces collapse over Miliband’s delusional Net Zero plan’” – Britain’s energy sector has warned it’s heading for serious trouble as Labour presses ahead with Net Zero plans, reports the Telegraph.

“Heat pumps have been mis-sold” – Dale Vince says households were oversold heat pumps that may not save them money, according to the Telegraph.

“The grid will hold – maybe – but the bill will rise” – The grid has probably made it through the winter storm, but the cost is set to rise, warns Terry L. Headley in Watts Up With That?

“New study affirms rising CO 2 ’s greening impact across India – a region with no net warming in 75 years” – A fresh study has backed the idea that rising CO 2 has been greening India without warming it, according to Kenneth Richard on NoTricksZone.