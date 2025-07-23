“The great ‘zero-carbon renewables’ deception” – When a Chinese solar panel is installed in a California desert, it arrives with a massive carbon debt, reveals Vijay Jayaraj in the California Globe.

“Biden’s green dream of EV postal truck fleet is a $10 billion failure” – In Legal Insurrection, Leslie Eastman exposes the Biden administration’s $10 billion plan to electrify the US Postal Service’s truck fleet as a costly failure.

“West Arctic, NW Passage see third highest sea ice extent in over two decades” – Analysis of summer sea ice areas in the West Arctic, including the NW Passage, shows that ice area levels remain above average, reports P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.

“Slow on the uptake” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson exposes Labour’s green hypocrisy – preaching international law while sidelining treaty obligations to push through renewables.

“CBC brings Soviet-style propaganda to Canada” – On Clintel, Michelle Stirling slams the CBC for parroting a taxpayer-funded study that brands climate skeptics as narcissistic psychopaths.

“Hail no! NBC, climate change isn’t making hail more damaging” – In ClimateRealism, Anthony Watts blasts NBC for peddling the myth that climate change is making hailstorms worse.

“Trump’s nuclear plan faces major hurdles” – Trump’s plan to quadruple US nuclear power by 2050 faces significant challenges, including slow permitting, reliance on Russian uranium and limited domestic fuel production capacity, says Felicity Bradstock on OilPrice.

“Symbiosis gone wrong” – On Substack, Dr Matthew Wielicki explains how media, climate scientists and politicians spin a narrative for profit and power.

“As Britain’s Leftist puritans enforce rationing, America lives in abundance” – Anti-growth elites say the answer to our water woes lies in depriving us of basic comforts, says David Frost in the Telegraph. They’re wrong.

“Oil refinery to shut after runaway owners leave it in ‘untenable’ position” – Lindsey refinery is to shut after being left in an “untenable” position by its runaway millionaire owners, reports Reuters.