Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The £30,000 cost of upgrading to an eco-home” – Despite Government claims that going green saves households £1,200 a year, new analysis shows the upfront cost of eco-home upgrades could take 25 years to recoup, according to the Times.
“Grid costs set to soar even higher” – On his Substack, David Turver warns that NESO is calling for an extra £89 billion of grid spending beyond 2030, pointing to yet more soaring costs ahead for Britain’s Net Zero transition.
“Nuclear safety and Einstein’s truth” – In CFACT, Kelvin Kemm argues that scientific truth is built on hard evidence rather than consensus opinion.
“The ocean current that warms Europe may be more resilient than feared” – New research suggests the Atlantic ocean current system that keeps Europe’s climate temperate may be far more robust than scientists had previously thought, writes Paul Voosen in Science.
“Yes, Europe’s heat waves are deadlier than American gun violence” – Heat has killed 200,000 Europeans in four years, with the WHO declaring it a health emergency that surpasses American gun violence as a cause of death, according to Catherina Gioino at Fortune.
“Who should be held accountable for climate alarmism?” – If the public has been misled over climate change, whether deliberately or through reckless disregard for the evidence, it is time to ask who bears the responsibility, says Anthony Watts in the Western Journal.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Has climate change stolen scientific curiosity?” – Record UK temperatures have the media in a tizz – but cleaner air, thinner clouds and natural cycles explain much of the warming, says Andrew Sibley. So why is the popular press ignoring them?
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