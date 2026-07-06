“The £30,000 cost of upgrading to an eco-home” – Despite Government claims that going green saves households £1,200 a year, new analysis shows the upfront cost of eco-home upgrades could take 25 years to recoup, according to the Times.

“Grid costs set to soar even higher” – On his Substack, David Turver warns that NESO is calling for an extra £89 billion of grid spending beyond 2030, pointing to yet more soaring costs ahead for Britain’s Net Zero transition.

“Nuclear safety and Einstein’s truth” – In CFACT, Kelvin Kemm argues that scientific truth is built on hard evidence rather than consensus opinion.

“The ocean current that warms Europe may be more resilient than feared” – New research suggests the Atlantic ocean current system that keeps Europe’s climate temperate may be far more robust than scientists had previously thought, writes Paul Voosen in Science.

“Yes, Europe’s heat waves are deadlier than American gun violence” – Heat has killed 200,000 Europeans in four years, with the WHO declaring it a health emergency that surpasses American gun violence as a cause of death, according to Catherina Gioino at Fortune.