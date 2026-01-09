Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“There’s something fishy about the Chagos deal” – The Chagos agreement raises awkward questions about environmental hypocrisy, writes Juliet Samuel in the Times.
“Thousands of Tunbridge Wells residents again without water” – Tunbridge Wells is facing another water outage less than a month after the last, reports the Guardian.
“England rainfall trends 2025” – England’s rainfall has finished last year firmly within historical norms despite the hysteria, notes Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.
“Global warming powered an empire that dwarfed the Vikings” – Warmer climates helped ancient empires flourish at sea, writes Vijay Jayaraj in Blaze.
“The snake oil that bites” – On CLISCEP, John Ridgway tears into Net Zero as costly, brittle and fundamentally flawed.
“ENSO: the Pacific’s climate powerhouse” – El Niño patterns have been put back at the centre of global temperature swings, writes Dr Matthew Wielicki on Irrational Fear.
“Watch the US Energy Secretary obliterate Net Zero ideology in 60 seconds” – Chris Wright explains why pursuing a policy of Net Zero would be economic suicide for the US.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Trump dumps IPCC and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change” – Donald Trump has dumped the IPCC and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, striking at the heart of the international climate apparatus. This will inflict serious trauma on the British Establishment, says Ben Pile.