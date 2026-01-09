“There’s something fishy about the Chagos deal” – The Chagos agreement raises awkward questions about environmental hypocrisy, writes Juliet Samuel in the Times.

“Thousands of Tunbridge Wells residents again without water” – Tunbridge Wells is facing another water outage less than a month after the last, reports the Guardian.

“England rainfall trends 2025” – England’s rainfall has finished last year firmly within historical norms despite the hysteria, notes Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.

“Global warming powered an empire that dwarfed the Vikings” – Warmer climates helped ancient empires flourish at sea, writes Vijay Jayaraj in Blaze.

“The snake oil that bites” – On CLISCEP, John Ridgway tears into Net Zero as costly, brittle and fundamentally flawed.

“ENSO: the Pacific’s climate powerhouse” – El Niño patterns have been put back at the centre of global temperature swings, writes Dr Matthew Wielicki on Irrational Fear.