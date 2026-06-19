“Labour to pay Ed Miliband’s energy quango boss ‘obscene’ £458,000 while working just two days a week” – The chairman of Great British Energy is set to receive a salary described as “obscene” despite working only two days a week, reveals Keith Bays in GB News.

“The Net Zero fantasy will cripple the economy” – Britain’s pursuit of Net Zero is an economically ruinous fantasy that will cause severe damage to the economy, argues Ivor Williams in the Conservative Woman.

“A new real-time tracker showing the cost of renewables subsidies – now at £108 billion and rising – and grid integration has been launched“ – Richard Lyon has launched a neat new tracker on X.

“Can you see the climate scare slowly fading away?” – The forced energy transition was always destined to collapse because its proposals could never work, and the signs of that slow unravelling are now becoming visible, argues Francis Menton in the Manhattan Contrarian.