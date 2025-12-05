“Authors retract Nature paper projecting high costs of climate change” – The authors of a much-hyped study claiming climate change will cost $38 trillion a year by 2049 have pulled their paper after critics tore into its data and methods, according to Retraction Watch.

“Huge retraction, the usual playbook and a reason for optimism” – Nature’s retraction of a fatally flawed climate paper exposed the usual spin – but also hinted that climate science may be nudging back toward honesty, says Roger Pielke Jr on his Substack.

“Foreign billionaires pour €1.88 billion into US climate extremism” – A new report shows that five European foundations have pumped nearly $2 billion into US groups backing extreme climate campaigns, according to the Freedom Research Substack.

“The great climate climbdown is finally here” – To paraphrase Monty Python, the climate parrot may still be nailed to its perch – at the recent COP summit, at Harvard, on CNN – but elsewhere it’s dead, says Matt Ridley in the Spectator.

“British energy grid overhaul to pile £100 on to household bills” – A record £90 billion is to be loaded on to energy bills to help pay for grid upgrades linked to Ed Miliband’s Net Zero blitz, reports Birmingham Live.