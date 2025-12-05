Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Authors retract Nature paper projecting high costs of climate change” – The authors of a much-hyped study claiming climate change will cost $38 trillion a year by 2049 have pulled their paper after critics tore into its data and methods, according to Retraction Watch.
“Huge retraction, the usual playbook and a reason for optimism” – Nature’s retraction of a fatally flawed climate paper exposed the usual spin – but also hinted that climate science may be nudging back toward honesty, says Roger Pielke Jr on his Substack.
“Foreign billionaires pour €1.88 billion into US climate extremism” – A new report shows that five European foundations have pumped nearly $2 billion into US groups backing extreme climate campaigns, according to the Freedom Research Substack.
“The great climate climbdown is finally here” – To paraphrase Monty Python, the climate parrot may still be nailed to its perch – at the recent COP summit, at Harvard, on CNN – but elsewhere it’s dead, says Matt Ridley in the Spectator.
“British energy grid overhaul to pile £100 on to household bills” – A record £90 billion is to be loaded on to energy bills to help pay for grid upgrades linked to Ed Miliband’s Net Zero blitz, reports Birmingham Live.
“I don’t want my grandchildren to say I failed on climate” – King Charles reckons the younger generation will have a “ghastly legacy of horror to deal with” unless the world starts to act with serious intent to combat climate change, according to ITV News.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Time to stop pretending renewables are cheap” – It’s time to stop pretending renewable energy is cheaper and more efficient than gas, oil and coal, says Tilak Doshi. While immediate costs are often low, total costs are a completely different matter.