Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The hottest summer days in D.C. have not gotten hotter in last 40 years” – The hottest summer days in D.C. haven’t really warmed in 40 years, but the coolest nights have surged nearly 5 °F, driven by urban heat, reveals Roy W. Spencer on his weather blog.
“No, Al Jazeera, climate change is not resulting in more air pollution from wildfires” – Al Jazeera claims climate change is boosting wildfire pollution, but satellite data show global fires have declined since 1998, so air quality isn’t worsening, writes Linnea Lueken in Climate Realism.
“We’re sleepwalking into a Net Zero disaster. Starmer must sack Miliband now” – Nuclear, not intermittent renewables, is the only true path to clean, affordable and secure energy, says Kathryn Porter in the Telegraph.
“CCC dissembles in response to Coutinho” – The new chair of the CCC is now complicit in the Carbon Budget deceit, writes David Turver on his Substack.
“Inside Gordon Brown’s eerily quiet eco-town” – Northstowe in Cambridgeshire has become a cautionary tale for Labour’s housebuilding ambitions, says Pui-Guan Man in the Telegraph.
“Tesla opts to reverse out of Oxford Street” – Tesla has paused its search for a flagship London store as it grapples with faltering UK sales amid a political backlash against Elon Musk, reports the Standard.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Climate Change Committee doubles down on unrealistic Net Zero costs under new chair” – The CCC is doubling down on fantasy Net Zero cost models, turning a blind eye to sky-high offshore wind and solar prices, warns David Turver.