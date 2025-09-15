“The hottest summer days in D.C. have not gotten hotter in last 40 years” – The hottest summer days in D.C. haven’t really warmed in 40 years, but the coolest nights have surged nearly 5 °F, driven by urban heat, reveals Roy W. Spencer on his weather blog.

“No, Al Jazeera, climate change is not resulting in more air pollution from wildfires” – Al Jazeera claims climate change is boosting wildfire pollution, but satellite data show global fires have declined since 1998, so air quality isn’t worsening, writes Linnea Lueken in Climate Realism.

“We’re sleepwalking into a Net Zero disaster. Starmer must sack Miliband now” – Nuclear, not intermittent renewables, is the only true path to clean, affordable and secure energy, says Kathryn Porter in the Telegraph.

“CCC dissembles in response to Coutinho” – The new chair of the CCC is now complicit in the Carbon Budget deceit, writes David Turver on his Substack.

“Inside Gordon Brown’s eerily quiet eco-town” – Northstowe in Cambridgeshire has become a cautionary tale for Labour’s housebuilding ambitions, says Pui-Guan Man in the Telegraph.