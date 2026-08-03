“Climate activists turn on Democrats, demand they talk more about climate change” – In Watts Up With That?, Eric Worrall writes that US activists are demanding the Democrats put climate change front and centre in its messaging.

“The United States produced more crude oil than any other country in 2025” – The United States led the world in crude oil production in 2025, ahead of Russia, Saudi Arabia and Canada, according to the EIA.

“Firefighting helicopters crash while battling wildfires in Greece” – A British pilot has survived a horrifying mid-air helicopter crash that killed two while battling the wildfires raging across Greece, reports the Sun.

“Disappearing villages leave Europe in era of fire” – A generational shift away from farming across parts of Western Europe has replaced pastures and ploughed fields with combustible scrubland, warns Cameron Henderson in the Telegraph.

“‘Driveway divide’ leaves EV owners £200 worse off under Burnham” – Drivers without a home charger are being forced to pay the full 20% VAT rate on public charging, leaving them hundreds of pounds worse off than those who can charge at home, reports the Telegraph.