“Bill Gates might save mankind from climate fanaticism” – The Microsoft founder is finally talking sense on Net Zero, writes James Price in the Telegraph.

“Their weakest argument is that global warming is dangerous” – On the Public Substack podcast with Michael Shellenberger, climate scientist Judith Curry says Bill Gates significantly understates just how wrong the doomsday problem is.

“Tories will lose if they keep ‘bashing the Green agenda’” – Boris Johnson has slammed ‘Net Zero sceptic’ Badenoch for pledging to abolish climate change law, reports the Guardian.

“Labour considers scrapping North Sea windfall tax in dash for growth” – Chancellor Rachel Reeves is weighing plans to scrap the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers in a bid to revive economic growth, says Business Matters.