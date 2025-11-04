“Drill oil to be a better ally to the US, Trump’s ambassador tells Starmer” – Donald Trump’s ambassador to the UK tells Sir Keir Starmer to drill for North Sea oil to become a better ally to the US, according to LBC.

“Questioning Net Zero cannot remain taboo” – The Government must be far more open about how our money is being spent in its pursuit of Net Zero, says the Telegraph in a leading article.

“Net Zero policy and UK Government failings – a rap sheet’s first charge” – In Climate Scepticism, John Cullen slams Net Zero as costly, based on shaky science and political self-interest.

“Is extinction going extinct?” – The much-hyped ‘sixth mass extinction’ might itself be facing extinction, says Ross Clark in the Spectator.

“The hypocrisy of Labour’s international ‘greenwashing’” – The West seeks to assuage its own climate guilt by proxy by forcing the world’s poor to live lives of environmental purity, writes Ross Clark in the Spectator.

“Mayor of West Yorkshire flies to COP30 to battle ‘climate crisis’” – The Mayor of West Yorkshire has come under fire after jetting 5,700 miles to the COP30 climate conference in Brazil, reports the Mail.

“Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, heads off to Brazil with Sadiq Khan” – Why on earth is the Mayor of West Yorkshire needed in Brazil to fight climate change? wonders Charlotte Gill on Substack.

“The ‘climate crisis’ of 1695” – Centuries-old records reveal Central England warmed 2°C in 40 years in the 17th Century – twice the rate of modern warming, writes Ron Barmby in Climate Change Dispatch.