“$2.2 billion solar plant in California turned off after years of wasted money” – California’s $2.2 billion Ivanpah solar plant is being shut down after years of wasted money, bird deaths and broken promises, reports Michael Kaplan in the NY Post.

“Media launches partisan attack on DoE scientists, hypes fake consensus” – On the American Thinker blog, Vijay Jayaraj exposes the media’s coordinated psyop against non-consensus climate scientists.

“Why our systems collapse” – When merit is replaced with ideology, fires rage unchecked, killers walk free and fragile systems collapse – leaving lives and cities in ruin, warns Victor Davis Hanson in American Greatness.

“The great UN climate con” – Global climate panic wasn’t spontaneous – it was baked into law in 1992, says Dr. Matthew Wielicki on his Irrational Fear Substack.

“Europe has become the world’s laughing stock” – Europe, once the cockpit of Western civilisation, has become the laughing stock of the world, writes Allister Heath in the Telegraph.

“You can’t get the extinguisher without breaking glass” – In Climate Scepticism, Geoff Chambers argues the Guardian has gone from climate derangement to full-blown bias on everything.