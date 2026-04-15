“The high cost of Ed Miliband’s ‘cheap’ renewable energy” – Ed Miliband’s push for renewable energy has come with significantly higher costs than promised, says Ross Clark in the Spectator. Shock!

“Britain is ‘crazy’ not to exploit North Sea oil” – Donald Trump has slammed Britain for not exploiting North Sea oil, calling the policy “crazy”, reports the Telegraph.

“After all these years, alternatives are finding ways to stand on their own” – Alternative energy sources have begun to stand on their own without relying on subsidies and favourable regulations, notes Gary Abernathy in Empowering America.

“Is plug-in solar worth it?” – On Not a Lot of People Know That, Paul Homewood takes a look at plug-in solar systems to see whether the modest savings justify the cost and hassle involved.