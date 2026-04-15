Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The high cost of Ed Miliband’s ‘cheap’ renewable energy” – Ed Miliband’s push for renewable energy has come with significantly higher costs than promised, says Ross Clark in the Spectator. Shock!
“Britain is ‘crazy’ not to exploit North Sea oil” – Donald Trump has slammed Britain for not exploiting North Sea oil, calling the policy “crazy”, reports the Telegraph.
“After all these years, alternatives are finding ways to stand on their own” – Alternative energy sources have begun to stand on their own without relying on subsidies and favourable regulations, notes Gary Abernathy in Empowering America.
“Is plug-in solar worth it?” – On Not a Lot of People Know That, Paul Homewood takes a look at plug-in solar systems to see whether the modest savings justify the cost and hassle involved.
“A big fat energy zero” – Transcripts from Spain’s grid operators have revealed serious issues in the run-up to the 2025 blackout, writes Andrew Montford on Net Zero Watch.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Fact check: sea levels are not accelerating” – The mainstream media love a good sea level climate scare story. The latest claims the seas will rise by 1.2m by 2030. The actual data, however, show no acceleration at all in the past 150 years, says Paul Homewood.