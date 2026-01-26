“Green leader Zack Polanski ‘bad for nature’ because his hard Left social and economic views could harden voters against mainstream environmental causes, Tory warns” – A Tory MP has warned hard Left Green rhetoric could alienate voters from environmentalism, says the Mail.

“Dale Vince, the eco-millionaire who now hates heat pumps” – In an interview in the Times, Dale Vince has vented his frustration with heat pumps.

“Are green energy subsidies driving California’s plan to expropriate the wealthy?” – In WUWT? Eric Worrall asks whether historians will regard soaring green energy prices as the final straw which broke California’s state economy or the insane wealth expropriation bill?