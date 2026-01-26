Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Green leader Zack Polanski ‘bad for nature’ because his hard Left social and economic views could harden voters against mainstream environmental causes, Tory warns” – A Tory MP has warned hard Left Green rhetoric could alienate voters from environmentalism, says the Mail.
“Dale Vince, the eco-millionaire who now hates heat pumps” – In an interview in the Times, Dale Vince has vented his frustration with heat pumps.
“Are green energy subsidies driving California’s plan to expropriate the wealthy?” – In WUWT? Eric Worrall asks whether historians will regard soaring green energy prices as the final straw which broke California’s state economy or the insane wealth expropriation bill?
“Antarctica saw its coldest October in 14 years” – On October 15th of last year, the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station reported a record low temperature of -61.3 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest October temperature measured in the Southern Hemisphere since 1981, says P Gosselin in NoTricksZone.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Treasure Climate Comedian Jim Dale While You Can: We May Never See His Like Again” – Jim Dale’s fact-free word salads about impending climate doom may not be with us much longer, laments the Daily Sceptic’s Environment Editor Chris Morrison. Enjoy his ‘advocacy’ while you still can.
