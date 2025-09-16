“Britain and America to build new generation of nuclear plants in ‘golden age’ deal” – The UK and US are set to sign an agreement focused on accelerating the development of nuclear power, according to the BBC.

“Attack on DOE Climate Report is a comedy of criticism” – The Department of Energy’s science report suggests CO 2 warming may be lower than feared, yet alarmist headlines and a follow-up report get it completely wrong, says David Wojick for CFACT.

“We gotta win the AI arms race” – What is left of the ‘green revolution’ will be trampled in the rush to win the AI arms race, predicts Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“The SNP ‘should change stance’ on nuclear energy to boost Scottish job creation” – Scotland risks missing out on thousands of well-paid jobs after the SNP blocked the construction of new nuclear power stations, reports the Scotsman.

“It’s time to admit that high-speed rail is a dead end” – In the Spectator, Andrew Gilligan warns that Northern Powerhouse Rail is a costly, slow and largely useless high-speed project.

“Malawian mystery” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson debunks the Guardian’s latest alarmist hype.