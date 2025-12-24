Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Study: ‘We need a big stick’ to force down carbon emissions by 2050” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall highlights a US study showing that green subsidies alone won’t cut emissions enough by 2050; “sticks” are essential, apparently.
“Trump admin pauses offshore wind, citing national security risks” – Multiple federal agencies have shown that offshore wind farms can disrupt radar, according to Just the News.
“Claim: Feedback loops accelerate warming, other atmospheric changes in Arctic” – Penn State reckons cracks in Arctic ice plus Prudhoe Bay oil emissions set off chemical feedback loops that speed warming – but Anthony Watts on WUWT? isn’t buying it.
“Greta Thunberg arrested at Palestine Action protest” – The green goblin has been detained after endorsing Palestine Action at a London demonstration, according to Sky News.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Guardian is eight times more climate alarmist than other newspapers, study finds” – A study has found that “catastrophic language” on climate appears eight times more often in Guardian articles than in other news media – and it’s getting everybody down. Wasn’t this obvious? asks Ben Pile.