“No, Bloomberg, one chart does not prove the world is getting hot fast” – America’s hottest decade remains the 1930s, writes Anthony Watts in Climate Realism.

“World Bank reduces emissions, not poverty” – The World Bank’s climate-first approach is leaving Africa in the dark – literally, warns Brenda Shaffer in Real Clear Energy.

“Is the Pope a Catholic?” – In TCW, Sean Walsh says Pope Leo XIV’s muddled words on abortion and climate make him sound less like a pontiff and more like a woke professor afraid to offend the faculty.

“Billionaire scraps plans to make Net Zero truck motors in Britain” – Australian iron tycoon Andrew Forrest is planning to make components in China to keep costs down, according to the Telegraph.

“I’ll lie down in front of Miliband’s Net Zero bulldozers, says Reform council leader” – In the Telegraph, Jonathan Leake profiles the man trying to defend Lincolnshire from a green energy assault.

“Fury over plans to build 195 new homes on green belt land” – Developers have made a third attempt to build on Hertfordshire green belt using Labour’s ‘grey belt’ policy, reports the Mail.

“Greencoat flapping in the wind” – Despite huge subsidies, Greencoat UK Wind is warning about profits, says David Turver on Substack.