“If you think your bills are bad now, just wait” – The US, and especially the UK, may be dangerously on course for a sovereign debt crisis, yet debt and deficits play a surprisingly minimal role in either country’s politics, notes Lionel Shriver in the Spectator.

“Driving behind a Tesla” – Stuck for 20 minutes behind a Tesla on a winding upstate New York road, Francis Menton, on his Manhattan Contrarian blog, finds fresh reason to despair of electric vehicles.

“Hauliers, hotels and farms ‘in survival mode’ as fuel costs rise” – Many businesses in rural areas are at breaking point as a surge in the price of heating oil and diesel adds to pressure from rates rises and the minimum wage, reports the Times.

“Britain set for hottest May day on record” – Britain is on course to break the hottest May day on record, currently 32.8°C set more than 80 years ago in Tunbridge Wells, says the Telegraph.

“The world has seen the light on energy, except Ed Miliband” – As other countries scramble for energy security, Britain seems determined to leave its own fossil fuels in the ground, says Robert Colvile in the Sunday Times.