“Miliband hits landlords with £10 billion Net Zero upgrade tax” – Ed Miliband has imposed a £10 billion Net Zero upgrade burden on landlords and the squeeze is threatening to drive up rents, reports the Telegraph.

“Constraint Payments Soar To New Record” – Payments to renewables suppliers to stop generating power when it’s too windy have surged to a record high as the grid bottleneck problem is worsening, says Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.

“Red States Have Reliable Power Because They Embrace an All-of-the-Above Strategy” – Conservative-leaning states have built more reliable grids by diversifying energy sources and the approach is outperforming national averages, says Greg Brophy in Watts Up With That.