Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Miliband hits landlords with £10 billion Net Zero upgrade tax” – Ed Miliband has imposed a £10 billion Net Zero upgrade burden on landlords and the squeeze is threatening to drive up rents, reports the Telegraph.
“Constraint Payments Soar To New Record” – Payments to renewables suppliers to stop generating power when it’s too windy have surged to a record high as the grid bottleneck problem is worsening, says Paul Homewood in Not a Lot of People Know That.
“Red States Have Reliable Power Because They Embrace an All-of-the-Above Strategy” – Conservative-leaning states have built more reliable grids by diversifying energy sources and the approach is outperforming national averages, says Greg Brophy in Watts Up With That.
“Texans told it may be five days until they can leave homes as deadly 2,000-mile ‘ice zone’ engulfs America” – A sprawling winter storm has paralysed huge swathes of the US and is leaving Texans trapped at home as conditions worsen, reports the Mail.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Mark Carney Shoots the Net Zero Fox at Davos” – It’s time to stop pretending to go along with the ideologies of the powerful and speak the truth, declared Mark Carney at Davos. He was talking about Trump. But his words apply with equal force to Net Zero, says Ben Pile.