Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The welcome demise of climate change catastrophism” – Is the American Left finally waking up from its decades-long climate catastrophism stupor? wonders Josh Hammer in Townhall.
“Greenland Petermann Glacier gas grown 30kms since 2012” – On NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin shows that Greenland’s Petermann Glacier has grown by more than 30kms since 2012.
“New study: temperature-driven CO2 outgassing explains 83% of CO2 rise since 1959” – Researchers argue that warming oceans, not emissions, drive most CO2 increases, says Kenneth Richard on NoTricksZone.
“Octopus Energy ramps up electric car charging costs” – Britain’s biggest energy provider is raising the cost of charging electric cars in a fresh blow to drivers, reports the Sun.
“Death of the plug-in hybrid: why drivers face a triple tax for every mile they drive” – New mileage charges has sparked fears of a fire sale in hybrid vehicles, says Joe Wright in the Telegraph.
“UK scientists demand free TV time to deliver their emergency climate briefing” – Campaigners have called for a nationally televised climate ‘emergency’ broadcast, reports Eric Worrall on Watts Up With That.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“EXCLUSIVE: UK Office of Budget Responsibility’s latest climate fear mongering claims based on junk findings from retracted Nature paper” – The OBR has been spouting climate doom based on a now-retracted, deeply flawed Nature paper, says Chris Morrison. After this scientific car crash, perhaps they should quit the climate catastrophising game altogether.