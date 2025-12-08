“The welcome demise of climate change catastrophism” – Is the American Left finally waking up from its decades-long climate catastrophism stupor? wonders Josh Hammer in Townhall.

“Greenland Petermann Glacier gas grown 30kms since 2012” – On NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin shows that Greenland’s Petermann Glacier has grown by more than 30kms since 2012.

“New study: temperature-driven CO 2 outgassing explains 83% of CO 2 rise since 1959” – Researchers argue that warming oceans, not emissions, drive most CO 2 increases, says Kenneth Richard on NoTricksZone.

“Octopus Energy ramps up electric car charging costs” – Britain’s biggest energy provider is raising the cost of charging electric cars in a fresh blow to drivers, reports the Sun.

“Death of the plug-in hybrid: why drivers face a triple tax for every mile they drive” – New mileage charges has sparked fears of a fire sale in hybrid vehicles, says Joe Wright in the Telegraph.