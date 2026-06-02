The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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Susan Harrower's avatar
Susan Harrower
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And this morning I heard the BBC's climate editor saying that the coming El Nino event is going to be the strongest yet, because our planet is warming and this in turn will warm it even more..... be afraid dear citizens, be very afraid

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