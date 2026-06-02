Climate News Round-Up
A round-up of articles that may be of interest to people on our side of the fence.
“RCP8.5: the ultimate elephant gun?” – In Climate Scepticism, John Ridgway examines the truth behind the recent demise of the most extreme climate modelling scenario.
“The climate house of cards is finally collapsing” – The climate change industrial complex’s credibility and decades of scaremongering under the false flag of “science” should never again be taken seriously, says Peter Murphy for CFACT.
“Drax buys operator of solar and wind farms in £560 million deal” – Drax, owner of Britain’s largest power station, has acquired Bluefield Solar in a £560 million deal as it hopes to move away from biomass power, reports the Times.
“Would you rather live near a battery energy storage system or a nuclear plant?” – Battery energy storage facilities are far less safe than the nuclear plants they replace, says Richard Ellenbogen in Watts Up With That?
“Data centres can make neighbourhoods up to 4°F hotter” – Researchers studying data centre impacts in Phoenix, Arizona, found that they can raise nearby air temperatures by up to 4°F (2°C), according to Gizmodo. Don’t tell the Met, or they’ll stick a weather station next to one.
“Germany’s ecological holocaust: once fairy tale forests getting cleared for wind turbines” – Germany’s ancient forests are being felled to make way for wind turbines in the name of green energy, reports P. Gosselin at notrickszone.com.
“Net Zero just cut Aussie wheat production by 50%” – Australia’s Net Zero policies have been linked to a dramatic 50% reduction in the country’s wheat production, according to Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“ITV’s answer to BBC Verify is just as biased” – BBC Verify may have axed its live blog, but ITV has its own version and it’s just as biased, says Paul Homewood. Witness its latest regurgitating of Ed Miliband’s nonsense blaming gas and not renewables for high energy bills.
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And this morning I heard the BBC's climate editor saying that the coming El Nino event is going to be the strongest yet, because our planet is warming and this in turn will warm it even more..... be afraid dear citizens, be very afraid