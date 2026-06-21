“Does Ed Miliband want to ban your tumble dryer?” – Regulations that would make the tumble dryers most Britons own impossible to purchase amount to a ban in all but name, writes John O’Neill in the Spectator.

“Dale Vince: Miliband’s Net Zero projects are a gift to Reform” – Labour donor and green tycoon Dale Vince says the Energy Secretary has squandered billions that could have plugged holes in the defence budget, reports the Telegraph.

“Heatwave to hit 35°C as amber warning issued for seven days of 30-plus heat” – The Met Office has placed amber warnings across most of southern England, London, Wales and parts of the South West as forecasters predict seven consecutive days of temperatures above 30°C, reports the Mail.

“Kew Gardens is just another worthless junk site” – New photographs of the weather station at Kew Gardens confirm it is heavily compromised by its surroundings, rendering its temperature data unreliable, says Paul Homewood on Not a Lot of People Know That.

“New study: Chile’s relative sea level was 3.2 metres higher than today during the mid-Holocene” – A new study finding that Chile’s sea level stood 3.2 metres above present levels during the mid-Holocene period challenges assumptions about long-term sea level stability, says Kenneth Richard on No Tricks Zone.