Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Does Ed Miliband want to ban your tumble dryer?” – Regulations that would make the tumble dryers most Britons own impossible to purchase amount to a ban in all but name, writes John O’Neill in the Spectator.
“Dale Vince: Miliband’s Net Zero projects are a gift to Reform” – Labour donor and green tycoon Dale Vince says the Energy Secretary has squandered billions that could have plugged holes in the defence budget, reports the Telegraph.
“Heatwave to hit 35°C as amber warning issued for seven days of 30-plus heat” – The Met Office has placed amber warnings across most of southern England, London, Wales and parts of the South West as forecasters predict seven consecutive days of temperatures above 30°C, reports the Mail.
“Kew Gardens is just another worthless junk site” – New photographs of the weather station at Kew Gardens confirm it is heavily compromised by its surroundings, rendering its temperature data unreliable, says Paul Homewood on Not a Lot of People Know That.
“New study: Chile’s relative sea level was 3.2 metres higher than today during the mid-Holocene” – A new study finding that Chile’s sea level stood 3.2 metres above present levels during the mid-Holocene period challenges assumptions about long-term sea level stability, says Kenneth Richard on No Tricks Zone.
“Golden eagles need new law to protect them from wind turbines” – Wind turbines are killing golden eagles at an ever-increasing rate, and a 2025 study estimating the mounting mortality toll makes the case for urgent new legal protections, writes David Wojick in CFACT.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Oxford Institute Letting Climate Ideology Bias its Research” – The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies is one of the world’s most respected institutions in energy economics. But its ideological commitment to the ‘climate emergency’ is now damaging its research, says Dr Tilak Doshi.