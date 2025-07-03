Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Fracking is America’s (not so) secret weapon” – On Real Clear Energy, Jim Welty says that America’s shale boom is its secret weapon for energy and national security – but without new pipelines and infrastructure, the US risks losing its edge to rivals like China and Russia.
“Natural gas to the rescue… again” – In WUWT? David Middleton flags the irony of anti-fossil fuel states leaning on natural gas, coal and oil to keep the lights on during a heatwave – while blocking pipelines from the very shale beneath their feet.
“Ted Cruz demolishes activist’s ‘climate homicide’ claims” – On Not A Lot Of People Know That, Paul Homewood describes how Senator Ted Cruz dismantled a wacko professor who wants oil executives locked up for murder.
“Thanks, NewScientist, for admitting climate change isn’t making the jet stream more erratic” – A new study challenges the idea that climate change is producing large waves in the jet stream, writes Linnea Lueken in WUWT?
“US coal power surges as Trump reverses Biden’s war on energy” – US coal power jumped 25% in early 2025 as electricity demand soared and Trump reversed Biden-era restrictions, according to the Climate Change Dispatch.
“UN report seeks to outlaw climate scepticism, punish fossil fuel defenders” – In Just the News, Kevin Killough reveals how climate activists’ push to outlaw scepticism and silence critics is a desperate bid to shut down debate.
“Are we really living through a ‘record-breaking’ heatwave?” – In the Spectator, Ross Clark, fresh from hiking Alpine trails, slams media panic over a so-called ‘record-breaking’ heatwave.
“The Welfarist religion has made Britons so soft we can’t even stand hot weather” – In the Telegraph, Philip Johnston argues that Britain has grown so soft under the cult of welfarism that we now treat a warm summer like a national emergency.
“Charlie Bigham under fire for exaggerating eco-friendly credentials” – An investigation has found that retailers are duping eco-conscious shoppers by exaggerating their products’ green credentials, reports the Telegraph.
“3 Cheers For CO2!” – The Green Blob’s deranged hatred of CO2 is driven by anti-capitalist ideology, not science, says Michael Durkin in a new film for the Gorilla Science YouTube channel.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Why is Skeptical Inquirer never skeptical about climate change?” – The popular science magazine Skeptical Inquirer is fully signed up to the regime consensus on magical CO2 and its super-heating properties, says Steven Tucker.