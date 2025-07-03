“Fracking is America’s (not so) secret weapon” – On Real Clear Energy, Jim Welty says that America’s shale boom is its secret weapon for energy and national security – but without new pipelines and infrastructure, the US risks losing its edge to rivals like China and Russia.

“Natural gas to the rescue… again” – In WUWT? David Middleton flags the irony of anti-fossil fuel states leaning on natural gas, coal and oil to keep the lights on during a heatwave – while blocking pipelines from the very shale beneath their feet.

“Ted Cruz demolishes activist’s ‘climate homicide’ claims” – On Not A Lot Of People Know That, Paul Homewood describes how Senator Ted Cruz dismantled a wacko professor who wants oil executives locked up for murder.

“US coal power surges as Trump reverses Biden’s war on energy” – US coal power jumped 25% in early 2025 as electricity demand soared and Trump reversed Biden-era restrictions, according to the Climate Change Dispatch.

“UN report seeks to outlaw climate scepticism, punish fossil fuel defenders” – In Just the News, Kevin Killough reveals how climate activists’ push to outlaw scepticism and silence critics is a desperate bid to shut down debate.

“Are we really living through a ‘record-breaking’ heatwave?” – In the Spectator, Ross Clark, fresh from hiking Alpine trails, slams media panic over a so-called ‘record-breaking’ heatwave.

“The Welfarist religion has made Britons so soft we can’t even stand hot weather” – In the Telegraph, Philip Johnston argues that Britain has grown so soft under the cult of welfarism that we now treat a warm summer like a national emergency.

“Charlie Bigham under fire for exaggerating eco-friendly credentials” – An investigation has found that retailers are duping eco-conscious shoppers by exaggerating their products’ green credentials, reports the Telegraph.