“Ed Miliband admits we’ll buy slave products for his solar panel splurge – despite saying UK must ‘diversify’ supply chains away from China” – Ed Miliband has refused to rule out sourcing solar panels made with slave labour in his latest controversial green scheme, says the Mail.

“Labour donor Dale Vince pulls plug on Net Zero airline” – Dale Vince has withdrawn funding from an electric aircraft venture as Net Zero hype collides with reality, reports the Telegraph.

“Trump is right: denying ourselves North Sea oil makes no sense” – Trump may have exaggerated the numbers, but he’s right that Britain is denying itself valuable energy resources to the detriment of the economy and national resilience, says Ross Clark in the Spectator.

“For The Future Of EVs, What Policy Is ‘Stupid’?” – Electric vehicle evangelism has collided with weak demand and brutal overcapacity as policymakers double down anyway, says Francis Menton in the Manhattan Contrarian.

“North America’s first lithium refinery built and completed in Texas” – Texas has completed a major lithium refinery aimed at cutting reliance on China as the US supply-chain race accelerates, notes Bethany Blankley in the Just the News.