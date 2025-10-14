“Climate cult fantasy and duplicity precede COP30” – COP30 will be a circus of climate scares and costly green scams, predicts Paul Driessen in WUWT?

“The end of Paris?” – The Paris Agreement has failed – and, without Paris, what hope remains for the UN’s climate change campaign? wonders Robin Guenier in Climate Scepticism.

“While Britain abandoned North Sea oil over Net Zero, Norway cashed in and made billions” – Labour’s manifesto pledge not to explore new oil and gas fields is costing the country dear, writes Ed Cumming in the Telegraph.

“Claim: we’ve hit a climate change tipping point” – Reefs may be fragile, but history shows they’re surprisingly resilient, says Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“How fear replaced science” – The climate crisis has become less about science and more about fear, politics and profit, argues Mark Keenan on American Thinker.

“The depth of climate knowledge” – Climate change isn’t flat, says Anthony J. Sadar in American Greatness – you need a three-dimensional view of the atmosphere, not the usual political spin and oversimplified “settled science”.