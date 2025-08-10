“The offshore wind turbines destroying Britain’s fishing trade” – Fishermen are being excluded by offshore wind farms from areas where they once reaped rich harvests, says the Telegraph.

"La Niña Continues – Globe To Keep Cooling For Another Year" – There's no global warming this year, and likely next year as well amid a cooling La Niña period, says Pierre Gosselin on the No Tricks Zone.

“The climate scaremongers: 1976 and all that” – According to Met Office data, this summer is neck and neck so far with the historic summer of 1976 as the hottest on record – but it's an utterly absurd claim, says Paul Homewood in TCW.

“Families facing ‘boiler tax’ under Miliband’s Net Zero drive” – Families have been warned they face a £25 'boiler tax' as heat-pump manufacturers struggle to sell enough to avoid huge Government fines, the Telegraph reports.

“Elon Musk seeks to sell power to UK households within months” – Tesla is poised to take on Octopus and British Gas as a new electricity supplier in Britain, reports the Telegraph.